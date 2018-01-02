  1. accessories
touchscreen smart watch
$325.00
this item is on pre-order and is expected to ship 02/01/2018

Description

kate spade new york proudly presents the brands first-ever touchscreen smartwatch! Powered by Android Wear 2.0, style meets tech with a signature scallop topring on the 41.5mm display dial. Swipe through several adorable novelty and classic dials to fit your look, while staying in the loop on your notifications, social media, and weather updates with clever animations. The Google Play store makes it easy to browse and download apps directly to your watch. No need to sacrifice style or connectivity with the perfect feminine touchscreen smartwatch. With a scalloped pink IP case and polished stainless-steel five-link bracelet, the watch is iPhone® and Android compatible.

Shipping & Returns

DETAILS

MATERIAL

  • stainless steel with bracelet strap

FEATURES

  • 42 x 46 mm round face
  • style # kst2005

    DETAILS

    • touchscreen face
    • imported
